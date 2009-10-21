Weeding the Employee Garden

4 tips to help you get rid of people who don't jive with the company culture

Hiring people who complement my company's corporate culture has helped us push our employee satisfaction numbers to a five-year high and earned us the highest client retention rates in our industry. In fact, a few candidates have had as many as 18 interviews before coming on board. In most cases, our recruiting and assessment system works well. However, I recently had to end two senior-level relationships that were off-target from the start, forcing me to reflect on what had gone wrong.



After hiring both senior-level team members, I felt confident that I had a team that could go the distance and help grow the company. My mentor, however, warned me it wouldn't be long before my thinking would shift. "One is always weeding the garden," he said.



Weeding the garden, ideally, means creating an environment where people with great potential can bloom into peak performers. If you've weeded your garden expertly, you should never have to fire a peak performer.



The words were ringing in my ears when the mismatches became apparent. One of the new senior level team members--who we'll call Jeff--was insistent on firing a member of his team he was struggling to manage. I explained that his team member needed to be made aware of the issues and given a chance to mend his ways. After all, we don't automatically send people out the door saying, "Thanks for your seven years of service."



When the problem employee came to me to discuss his challenges, Jeff couldn't believe he had the right to do so. Like a lot of managers, Jeff found transparency threatening. My response was that employees at all levels can talk to the CEO if they have a beef with a supervisor; there's no retribution because things usually get better once a dialogue is started. This was all too much for Jeff and he left the company.



The other new hire, a director in a key department, began implementing great ideas, but at a pace that made people feel threatened and uncomfortable. She was receptive to coaching, but was never able to strike a fit for our environment. The culture mismatch was felt by the whole team and decreased morale.



Tips for Weeding the Garden