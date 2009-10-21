A visit to Hop Kiln's unique tasting room offers an inviting array of artisanal cheeses, bread, and other delectable

Hop Kiln Winery

Healdsburg, California

California Historic Landmark Number 893 in Sonoma County is also home to Hop Kiln Winery. Although hops are no longer processed here, the majestic old kilns now serve as Hop Kiln's spectacular tasting room. The former ranch, dating from the 1850s, changed ownership in 2004 with the purpose of "upscaling and excellence," according to CEO David Di Loreto. Currently there are estate Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Pinot Grigio vineyards with immediate plans for other site-specific plantings that flourish in this appellation.

The winery produces two brands: Hop Kiln and HK Generations. Hop Kiln wines include three proprietary blends; a white called Thousand Flowers, the famous Big Red, and its 2008 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition Gold Medal winner, Rushin' River Red. New additions include a Grenache and a Malbec varietal.

HK Generations, which debuted in 2006, is part of Hop Kiln's 2004 rebirth. The process began by replanting their geographically blessed Westside Road property with mostly Burgundian fruit, Pinot Noir, and Chardonnay. Meticulous care by Vineyard Manager David Smith and new Winemaker Chuck Mansfield will result in an all-estate production of HK Generations by 2010. In the meantime, its 2006 Estate Pinot Noir received 92 points from the PinotReport, its 2006 Sonoma County Pinot Noir garnered 91 points from Wine Spectator and 91 points from the PinotReport.

This success is partly attributed to the care taken of the precious fruit from start to finish. To accomplish this they have invested in the "Bentley" of wine processing machines from Pellenc of France. This high-tech marvel allows Hop Kiln to cultivate and harvest estate grapes at their peak with care and precision.

A visit to Hop Kiln's unique tasting room offers an inviting array of artisanal cheeses, bread, and other delectable's overseen by Chef Renzo Veronese. All in all, wine tourers might well want to hop to this landmark touring choice.

What to Buy:

'07; HK Generations Pinot Noir Russian River Valley Bright cherry, strawberry, cola, violets $40

'07; HK Generations Chardonnay Sonoma Coast Apricot, pear, green apple $30

Contact:

707.433.6491; Fax: 707.433.6436

www.hopkilnwinery.com

6050 Westside Rd.

Healdsburg, CA 95448

Tasting Room Open Daily 10-5