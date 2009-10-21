The winery is a family affair with three generations of Pragers making their guests feel right at home.

October 21, 2009 2 min read

Brought to you by Touring and Tasting



Prager Winery & Port Works

St. Helena, California

The fruitful antidote to for-mer insurance broker Jim Prager's "severe attack of mid-life crisis," Prager Winery & Port Works in the Napa Valley's St. Helena, has been the perfect prescription for Port lovers since 1979. Along with his wife, Imogene, Jim was determined from the beginning to bring exceptional Port wines to the people. Three decades later, five distinguished Portuguese varietals and Petite Sirah flourish on ten acres of vineyard in Calistoga along with Touriga grown on the winery's estate.

Prager harvests its grapes at sugar levels only slightly higher than those used for red table wine, resulting in Ports to please the most discriminating palates. Although limited in production (fewer than 800 cases of each) these Ports have unlimited potential in the kitchen and at the dinner table, reflecting Winemaker Peter Prager's mantra that Port goes well with almost anything. From the Best of Class Royal Escort (produced from Petite Sirah) to four star Gold Medal winner Aria White Port (made from Chardonnay), there is a Port to accompany an impressive variety of cuisine. The award-winning collection is completed with two Late Harvest Rieslings: Sweet Claire, which garnered 91 points from Wine Enthusiast magazine, and Madeline, a lightly fortified dessert wine.

The winery is a family affair with three generations of Pragers making their guests feel right at home. In the intimate tasting room guests find delectable Port chocolate truffles and Imogene Prager's sweet and savory walnuts. Enjoying inner-circle acceptance, members of the Prager Port Club receive discounts, complimentary tastings, and two shipments of limited releases bi-annually. A sure-to-be-classic anniversary blend will soon be available as part of Grandfather Prager's centennial celebration and the winery's thirtieth year in operation. Born from Jim's winemaking wakeup-call and varietal vision, Prager Winery & Port Works promises a delightful new perspective on Port.

What to Buy:

'04; Royal Escort Port Sweet black cherry, cedar, hint of clove $72

'05; Tomas Port Candied cherries, orange zest, caramel, spicy plum $52

Noble Companion Tawny Port Seven vintage blend, nut and caramel, candied orange zest, vanilla $65

'04; Aria White Port Caramelized apple, dried apricot, vanilla, hazelnut $48.50

Contact:

800.969.7678; 707.963.7678

Fax: 707.963.7679

www.pragerport.com

1281 Lewelling Ln.

St. Helena, CA 94574

Tasting Room Open Daily 10:30-4:30