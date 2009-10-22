My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Editor's Note: The New Bare-Bones Restaurant Model

How can this economy work for you? Just take a look at restaurants.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Editor in Chief/VP
2 min read

This story appears in the November 2009 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

In the midst of the worst recession in modern history, something spectacular is happening: Restaurants are opening. In fact, lots of restaurants are opening. Don't believe it? Try this: Applications to open food establishments in New York City were up 25 percent over 2008 in the first four months of this year.

This trend, which is explained brilliantly in Regina Schrambling's feature, " Why Now Is the Time to Open a Restaurant ", probably seems counterintuitive in the current economy. But you know what? It's not: Recessions create opportunities--even in the notoriously temperamental restaurant industry. People still need to eat, and they still need that hour or two of convivial escape (desperately).

Of course, opening a restaurant today means something very different than it did in those halcyon days--about a year ago--when menus boasted $75 Kobe beef burgers and $1,500 bottles of Burgundy.

Restaurateurs have learned that stripping away the layers of white linen and battalions of waiters leaves them with something that people actually appreciate: A restaurant that's putting its money and effort into what's on the plate.

Consumer psychology and spending habits always mimic the economy. And the restaurant industry is a sensitive barometer of how consumers feel about things. People may be willing to plunk down hard-earned cash for something great to eat, but they sure as hell don't want to feel guilty about it, or pay for any fancy trappings. Make the experience less about the show and more about the food. And charge a reasonable price.

What is glaringly obvious is extravagance is out (when was the last time you saw foie gras on a menu?). Bare bones is in (bring on prime burgers and minimalist decor). This way of thinking will likely stick around for a while. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke may have proclaimed the recession over, but the mental hangover isn't going away soon.

Still, don't let that scare you. This economy can work for a business, especially one that adopts the philosophy behind the restaurants that are opening and thriving right now: Strip it down to the essentials, do what you do best and make it good.

Follow me on Twitter







Amy C. Cosper,
Editor-in-Chief

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Jason Feifer
Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Can You Build a Million-Dollar Business Starting With Just $100 on Fiverr? Here's a Plan to Do Just That.

Starting a Business

The One Thing You Must Do If You Want to Be a Successful Freelance Writer

Starting a Business

3 Proven Ways Your Business Can Disrupt That Well-Established Industry It's Struggling to Enter