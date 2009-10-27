The folks at Troon Vineyard are on a mission to create "good times and fine wines."

Troon Vineyard

Grants Pass, Oregon

People travel from miles around--for hours sometimes--to visit Troon Vineyard in Southern Oregon. It's easy to see why, with its award-winning wines. Plus, the 98-acre property graced with buildings that impart the feel of a French villa features a plethora of panoramic vistas and a cornucopia of events and festivities throughout the year. Team Troon is dedicated, they say, to "good times and fine wines." Mission accomplished.

Located 20 minutes from nearby Grants Pass in the Applegate Valley, Troon Vineyard is the preeminent wine facility of southern Oregon, a place where the sun shines hot and the moon cools bright. Established in 1972 by Dick Troon, an Oregon grape-growing pioneer, it is now owned and operated by the Martin family with Herb Quady as winemaker. It is under their direction that they make tremendously popular wines including the 2005 Reserve Syrah that won Gold at the 2007 World of Wine Competition, the 2006 River Guide White, a recent Gold Medal winner at the Jerry D. Mead's New World International Wine Competition. The Vermentino should also be noted. Troon Vineyard is the only known producer of that particular varietal in the whole of the Pacific Northwest.

It's no wonder their wines are so highly prized. Team Troon appreciates tradition and minimalism, striving to bring the best fruit into the winery from small estate vineyards. They let the grapes speak for themselves, and speak they do. The Zinfandel, Chardonnay, Viognier, and other varietals are herbicide and pesticide free. Tending to the vines is done entirely by hand.

Yes, the fruit speaks. Troon's goal? To grow perfect fruit to create perfect wines. And the vineyard is a perfect stop for wine tourers, offering hors d'oeuvres, summer brunches, and a yearlong schedule of talks and lectures, winemaker dinners, cooking classes. "Good times and fine wines," is the motto Troon Vineyard stands behind.

What to Buy:

'08; Vermentino Italian perfume and sea breezes with notes of citrus $20

'07; Kubli Bench Zinfandel Deep intense fruit with bright spices $24

'06; Kubli Bench Cabernet Sauvignon Rich cherries, mocha $25

Contact:

541.846.9900; Fax: 541.846.6096

www.troonvineyard.com

1475 Kubli Rd.

Grants Pass, OR 97527

Tasting Rooms Open Daily

Summer Hours:

Applegate Valley 11-6

Carlton Valley 11-6