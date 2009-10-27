My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneurs

A Cabernet Queen

Tara Bella Winery is at the top of the list of places to visit for Cabernet Sauvigon in Sonoma.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Brought to you by Touring and Tasting

A Cabernet Queen

Tara Bella Winery
Santa Rosa, California

Tara Bella Winery is at the top of the list of places to visit for Cabernet Sauvignon lovers touring Sonoma County's Russian River Valley. This little winery, with a total of eight acres, produces some of Sonoma's finest Cabernet Sauvignon. The proof is in the medals. They have won 13 Gold Medals in their first nine years of production. Visitors to Tara Bella receive a warm welcome from the employees--who are also the owners and winemakers--Tara and Rich Minnick.

Rich brings his 25 years of viticulture experience to nurture their vineyard. Tara brings her expertise to the cellar in determining when the grapes are to be picked. There is no blending here. Every bottle is 100 percent Estate Grown Cabernet Sauvignon. Each bottle is hand numbered and hand waxed, demonstrating that Tara Bella wines are true labors of love.

Rich and Tara's most recent release is their 2006 Sonoma Estate Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon. It was released in November 2008 in a total quantity of 425 cases. Savvy connoisseurs join the winery's exclusive wine club early, knowing that 95 percent of total production of Estate Cabernet Sauvignon is sold through the wine club and they sell out every year. Members may choose to receive six or twelve bottles once a year.

A CNN feature on Tara Bella Winery can be viewed on the winery's website, giving a feeling for the warmth and dedication Rich and Tara Minnick bring to winemaking.

What to Buy:
'06; Estate Reserve Sonoma Cabernet Sauvignon Deep color. Rich, ripe bouquet of cherry, blackberry, black raspberry, and spice repeated on the palate with a velvet finish. Total production: 425 cases. Retail price: $65; Club price: $53

Contact:
877.698.9463
www.tarabellawinery.com
3701 Viking Rd.
Santa Rosa, CA 95401

Getting There:
 Private tastings and tours can be arranged by contacting the winery by phone or email.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Brittney Castro
Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurs

Driven to Succeed: How an Entrepreneur's Love of Cars Led to a Lifetime of Success

Entrepreneurs

7 Signs It's Time to Quit Your Business

While Many Look for an Exit, Island Cannabis CEO Plans to Keep Company Private