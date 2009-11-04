My Queue

An Accidental Treasure

Although White Springs winery's grapevines were initially intended to prevent erosion, they have evolved into a thriving vineyard, producing nationally recognized wines.
White Springs Winery

White Springs Winery
Geneva, New York

Intending to divert the chance of erosion on a sloping piece of his farm, Carl Fribolin planted 13 acres of grapevines in 2003, thereby founding White Springs Winery. Today, just six years later, the winery has 40 acres planted to Sauvignon Blanc, Gewürztraminer, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Cabernet Franc, Merlot, Pinot Noir, and its signature variety, Riesling. With this growth has come national recognition. Wine Spectator's James Molesworth recently included White Springs Winery's 2007 Riesling in a list of nine noteworthy Finger Lakes Rieslings offering excellent value. Carl shares the winery's success with Winemaker Derek Wilber and Cellarmaster Andrew Wilber, brothers who have worked in the Finger Lakes wine industry for more than 30 years.

The winery's tasting room sits apart from its vineyards, at the northern end of the Seneca Lake Wine Trail. Its two long tasting bars, crafted from local cherry and walnut, give guests a place to learn about White Springs wines. On chilly days, they cozy up to the fireplace. On warmer ones, they take a short stroll to an outdoor deck, presenting an ideal spot to appreciate the lake, the land, and its wines.

What to Buy:
'07 Riesling Vibrant lime, green apple, off dry mineral finish $13.99
'07 Sauvignon Blanc Peaches, lemons, herbal finish $13.99
'07 Pinot Noir Ripe plum, strawberry jam, hint of smoky oak $17.99

Contact:
315.781.9463
www.whitespringswinery.com
4200 Rte. 14 S
Geneva, NY 14456
Tasting Room Open Mon - Sat 10-6; Sun 11-5

Getting There:
 From I 90, take Exit 42 toward Geneva. Merge onto Lyons Rd./Rte.14 (six miles). Turn left at Main and continue on Rte. 14 (2 � miles) to winery.

