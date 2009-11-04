My Queue

An Experience Like No Other

Overlooking the majestic Keuka Lake, Rooster Hill Vineyards offer award-winning wines and breathtaking views.
2 min read
An Experience Like No Other

Rooster Hill Vineyards
Penn Yan, New York

Inspired by the beauty of Keuka Lake and its wine country, Amy and David Hoffman traded their briefcases for farm equipment and started Rooster Hill Vineyards nearly a decade ago. They planted the Savina Estate Vineyard to Cabernet Franc, Riesling, Pinot Noir, and Lemberger grapes, outfitted the winery with state-of-the-art equipment, and opened a quaint Tuscan-style tasting room overlooking the spectacular lake.

Here wine tourers can discover the impressive wines that compose the Rooster Hill portfolio. Wines like the Estate Semi-Dry Riesling, which earned Gold Medals at major competitions for three vintages in a row, most recently at the 2009 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition. A delightfully floral Traminette, a Cabernet Sauvignon, and the Estate Cabernet Franc 70%/Lemberger 30% blend, have also won recent accolades. The tasting room's cobblestone terrace provides an ideal atmosphere for an introduction to these wines and others.
Twilight Tastings are offered throughout the warmer months, and on several summer nights there is live music playing and pizzas served from a wood-fired Italian oven. Guests savor a taste of Tuscany, Keuka Lake, and the very fine Rooster Hill Vineyards wines.

What to Buy:
 '07 Estate Gewürztraminer Catherine Vineyard Ripe sweet wildflower, crisp, creamy, with honey accents; light spicy finish $15.99
'07 Estate Semi-Dry Riesling Rich ripe stone fruit, apricot, white peach, honey, lemon drop $15.99
'07 Estate Cabernet Franc 70%/Lemberger 30% Lush, blackberry, cherry, layers of spice, hint of mint, vanilla, smoky bacon $19.99

Contact:
315.536.4773
www.roosterhill.com
489 Rte. 54 S
Penn Yan, NY 14527
Tasting Room Open Mon-Sat 10-5; Sun 11-5

Getting There:
Located on Rte. 54, about five miles south of Penn Yan.

