A Quaint Retreat

The Napa Valley Lodge provides its' guests with the utmost in luxury; from the expert staff to the unique hot air balloon excursions; this is a trip of a lifetime.
A Quaint Retreat

Napa Valley Lodge
Yountville, California

Set in a Cabernet Sauvignon vineyard and surrounded by spectacular vistas, the Napa Valley Lodge is located in the charming village of Yountville--the culinary capital of the Napa Valley.

The Lodge's exterior incorporates classic Tuscan-style architecture with arched loggias, decorative iron railings, a tiled roof, and limestone and terra-cotta walkways. Renowned for its friendly and expert staff, each guest's wine country experience is sure to be memorable, from dinner reservations and winery tours to hot air balloon excursions, bicycle rentals, and much more.

The Napa Valley Lodge's suites overlook the garden, pool, whirlpool spa, and vineyards. Every suite has more than 600 square feet of living space and includes a travertine entry, limestone fireplace, and a spacious bathroom with a separate shower and two-person soaking tub. Each of the Lodge's gracious guest rooms include luxurious amenities such as: flat screen TVs, free WiFi, and newly remodeled bathrooms with walk-in showers, limestone floors, imported marble vanities, and state-of-the-art lighting. All guests enjoy a complimentary Champagne continental breakfast buffet each morning and tea and cookies every afternoon. In addition, the new poolside garden complex features a bocce ball court, French limestone fountains, an outdoor fire pit, a couple's spa treatment room, and fitness room. The Lodge can accommodate groups up to 50 in the three elegant conference rooms.

Contact:
Reservations: 888.944-9894
www.napavalleylodge.com
2230 Madison Street
Yountville, CA 94599
$295-$525 per night

Getting There:
Drive North on Hwy. 29 to Yountville (Bypass the town of Napa by following the signs to Calistoga). Exit at Madison Street. The Napa Valley Lodge is on the corner of Madison and Washington Streets.

