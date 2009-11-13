My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

Conventioneers. Remember Them?

Planning a convention or meeting in these post-AIG times.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read

This story appears in the December 2009 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

They call it the "AIG effect": Ever since American International Group shelled out $440,000 for executives to party down at the St. Regis Resort in Monarch Beach, Calif.--the same week the insurance giant got $85 billion in federal bailout money--corporate meetings and incentive trips have been a squirmy subject. Businesses are scaling back, canceling trips altogether and even hiding their identity when they do go (Jones Group? Your conference room is ready.) Earlier this year, meetingsnet. com, a web site for meeting planners, proclaimed that "fun" is "the new F-word."

And yet, despite all of that--not to mention sagging profits and teleconferencing technology--there are good reasons to meet face to face, including a recent Oxford Economics USA study that found every dollar spent on business travel results in $3.80 in profits. Just be sure the reason you're meeting is absolutely clear--and that you're sensitive to the perceptions you'll be creating:

Rigorously define the purpose of the meeting up front and have a way to measure its success.

Forbid unnecessary expenditures. The U.S. Travel Association helped develop a model for this kind of expense policy for companies receiving bailout money (see ustravel.org or www.mpiweb.org).

Be more transparent, internally and externally. "If there are 50 people in your company and only 10 attend, let peers know that the officers are going to learn how to grow the company," says Roger Dow of the U.S. Travel Association.

Don't dismiss Las Vegas or other notoriously excessive destinations: They've seen some of the biggest drops and are offering steep discounts. "If you put your meeting in a good location, you stand a much higher chance of greater attendance," Dow says.

At conferences, have executives pay for their golf or spa outings, says Christine Duffy, president and CEO of Maritz Travel Co. in St. Louis. But include golf or similar activities for incentive trips: "You don't want to lose sight of the reward, recognition and motivation that those programs are all about."

Allow employees to help a charity. "It's a way to give back that also helps with perception issues," says Betsy Bair of www.meetingsnet.com.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Marketing

Making Loyal Customers Out of Self-Made Millionaires

Marketing

Insightful Tips for Thoughtfully Marketing to LGBTQ Customers

Marketing

The 21st Century Affluent Woman and Her Marketing Needs