The New Status Symbol: Four Doors

Cars with four doors and racecar DNA are the rage among high-end automakers.

November 13, 2009 2 min read

This story appears in the December 2009 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

So you've made your first million. Forget buying a sports car to celebrate. What you really want is a sedan: Low-slung four-doors with racecar DNA are now all the rage among high-end automakers. They're drawing waiting lists, commanding high prices and generally stealing the thunder from their rowdier two-door brothers. The Porsche Panamera rolled into dealerships in October, and it will be chased by a highly coveted convoy straight through the new year. Here's a look at some of the sweetest saloons.



Rolls-Royce Ghost

Spring 2010

Price: $245,000

Zero to 60 mph: 4.8 seconds

Cool detail: Three words: Night-vision camera. It's in the grill and detects objects up to about 330 yards away.

Statement: I've given my chauffeur the night off. And no, that has nothing to do with the fact that it's easier to pick up chicks when I'm the one driving.









Tesla Model S

Early to mid-2011. Maybe.

Price: $49,900 (after $7,500 tax credit)

Zero to 60 mph: 5.6 seconds

Cool detail: It sounds too good to be true: An electric car that seats five adults and two children, has a range of up to 300 miles and costs $4 to fully charge.

Statement: I'm a gearhead, a greenie and a family guy. If only everyone could be so sexy.







Fisker Karma



Sold out through mid- 2010$87,9005.8 secondsThis plug-in hybrid is so quiet it has a pedestrian safety feature: External speakers blast a sound that's a cross between a jet plane and a Formula One car.My hybrid is trimmed with wood from non-living trees and the glass is made from naturally recyclable sand. Now eat my dust.





Aston Martin Rapide

Spring 2010

Price: $200,000

Zero to 60 mph: 5.1 seconds

Cool detail: Rapide-branded child seats plus a screen for each kid and temperature controls to soothe antsy passengers: Best minivan setup ever.

Statement: James Bond and Kate plus eight (or two, anyway).



