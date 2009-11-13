Growth Strategies

The Importance of IT

Study shows small businesses plan to keep spending on hardware and software.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the December 2009 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Smart business owners know it's always critical to be technologically prepared, despite tough economic times. That's the lesson from the results of a recent survey conducted by IT management solutions provider Spiceworks, which show that most small businesses are still planning to make significant investments in new hardware and software over the next six months.

Even as small businesses are squeezing more mileage out of their existing hardware--the average planned lifespan of desktops, laptops and servers increased 26 percent in 2009 from 40 months to 50 months--68 percent of businesses queried by Spiceworks said they are looking to add new hardware by year's end, and 51 percent said they are budgeting for new software.

"Companies see that IT is critical to their future," says Spiceworks co-founder and VP of marketing Jay Hallberg. "They're still looking to stretch out the life of their existing equipment and looking at what they can easily upgrade, like storage and RAM. But once a machine becomes 4 or 5 years old, it makes sense to junk it and get a new one."

Fifty-six percent of businesses polled by Spiceworks are targeting new desktops, and 55 percent plan to purchase laptops. Forty-five percent are mulling new server purchases, 31 percent are looking to add printers and 27 percent are shopping for new network devices.

As for software spending, 32 percent of respondents plan to invest in security and anti-spam solution purchases by the end of 2009. Within this segment, 35 percent are targeting cloud-based security and anti-spam services. Forty-four percent are employing virtualization solutions. Spiceworks notes that within small and medium business networks, 21 percent of total server computing capacity is now virtualized, and 30 percent of businesses plan to deploy or expand virtualization in their networks. In addition, 22 percent are looking to hire additional full-time or part-time IT workers--only 3 percent plan to further cut staff.

Not all small businesses are expanding their IT horizons, of course. "We see some who are incredibly progressive and doing everything cutting edge, but others adopt an 'If it isn't broke, don't fix it' perspective," Hallberg says.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Growth Strategies

Is Focusing On a Specific Niche Really That Important?

Growth Strategies

How to Give a Presentation Like a Pro

Growth Strategies

How to Make Your Product Truly Irresistible to Buyers