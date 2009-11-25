Physical Fitness Is Good for Business

Use these lessons from triathlon training to improve your work performance.

Triathlon participation is at an all-time high, according to USA Triathlon. A recent study the organization commissioned noted that a large number of triathletes are business professionals who have a passion (or, in my case, an addiction) to the multi-sport life, with hundreds of CEOs and business leaders actively participating in triathlons each year.

A former competitive swimmer and avid runner, I started participating in multi-sport endurance events in late 2008 as way to cope with the loss of my father to heart disease. Prior to this, I had long and religiously adhered to a fitness regimen that I found to be highly beneficial to both my physical and mental state, but I didn't expect that my newfound pursuit of performance-based fitness would also help me perform better as a business owner, industry leader and entrepreneur.

I recognize and appreciate that all entrepreneurs have their own particular methods--mental and physical--for managing their business, coping with stress, overcoming challenges and leveraging opportunities. And all of us, whether we admit it or not, have a "game day" routine that we follow in advance of an important event or task we're preparing for. Whether you prefer to stay active through a marathon, triathlon or yoga or spin class, I truly believe that a sound body creates a sound mind, which in turn will lead to sound business decisions.

Metaphorically speaking, I can go on and on about the parallels between endurance sports and business entrepreneurship. Both endeavors require training, preparation and goal-setting:

There's strategic planning; how do I approach the race terrain?

Sizing up the competition; who are my rivals, and how can I beat them?

Performance measurements; am I improving?

Transition management; how quickly and efficiently do I move between race segments?

Financial investments; how much do I need to spend on race gear, nutrition supplements?

Contingency planning for times of crisis; what's plan b should I get a flat or lose my goggles?

Tips for getting your game on: