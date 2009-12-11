Seven Holiday Marketing Mistakes to Avoid

Boost year-end sales by steering clear of these slip-ups.

December 11, 2009 5 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The holidays have arrived, and you still don't have a plan for marketing to your current customers or reaching out to new markets. Why do the holidays seem to sneak up on us every single year? As much as we try to prepare ourselves for family, shopping, gift giving and travel, it's no wonder we often forget about our businesses marketing during all the holiday mayhem.

It's quite common for business owners to freeze their marketing efforts over the holiday season with the notion that they're going to start strong in the new year; little do they know, however, just how many opportunities have passed them by.

The holidays can be the best time to bring in new business and reconnect with current clients and customers. The holiday rush is not just for brick-and-mortar department stores; it can also help your business by boosting revenue and customer loyalty before the end of the year.

Here are the top seven marketing mistakes businesses make during the holidays: