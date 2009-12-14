Starting a Business

Photo Editing Smorgasbord

Picnik.com makes manipulating and distributing photos a real picnic--even for the uninitiated.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the January 2010 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Everyone who's ever wanted to tap into their inner graphic artist can become a photo editing pro with picnik.com, which lets users grab photos from anywhere and easily edit and share them for a fraction of the price of programs like Photoshop.

Now boasting about 13 million unique monthly visitors, Picnik garners about 20 percent of its revenue from advertisers and nearly 80 percent from its Picnik Premium subscriptions. Limited features are available on the site for free, but the full experience runs $24.95 per year, $19.95 for six months or $4.95 for one month.

"It's what I would call the classic 'freemium' model," says Jonathan Sposato, CEO and co-founder. "You give away enough of the product for free to drive out innovation and value to the marketplace, then people don't mind paying for some really great advanced features."

Picnik has capitalized on the efficiency of the web to help undercut traditional desktop software competition. As a cloud-based application, Picnik doesn't need to be downloaded--it's instantly available from any browser, which lowers operating costs.

"The Internet will tell you very quickly whether your product is good or bad," Sposato says. "If it's good, people will respond with mouse clicks and by pulling out their credit cards."

Badge
To help spread the word, Picnik offers official badges that are easily copied and pasted onto blogs, social network profiles, websites or "wherever else you want to add some Picniky goodness." Picnik also garners lots of coverage in the blogosphere, which draws new subscribers.

Edit Photos
Users can grab photos directly from their computer or from websites such as Flickr, Facebook, Photobucket and MySpace and quickly edit, enhance, share and print them from any browser. Picnik Premium subscribers can upload 100 photos at one time, create digital collages and artfully layer photos stored in their Picnik Basket.

Blog
Complete with a Twitter feed, the blog increases visitor loyalty and gives users a sense of community, Sposato says. Everything from company and staffer news to new features on the site and Featured Picnikers is covered.

Picnik Tools
Users can grab an image directly from any website with the Bookmarklet, capture a screen shot with the Internet Explorer or Firefox Extension tool, and upload a photo directly to Picnik via the draggable-and-droppable Yahoo! Widget.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How a First-Time Entrepreneur Wooed Corporate Clients in Year One

Starting a Business

Use This Checklist to Build a High-Converting Website That Makes Money Online

Starting a Business

6 Entrepreneurial Lessons From Evan Britton of Famous Birthdays