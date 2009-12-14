Technology

Can You See Me Now?

Video calling over the internet with the Asus Videophone Touch AiGuru SV1T
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the January 2010 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Videophones might seem the stuff of myth, like unicorns and flights that take off and land on time. But they've been around for many years (videophones, that is, not mythical one-horned horses and efficient airlines), and video calling over the Internet is more common than you might think. Still, we never saw a device truly designed for video calling on the go until recently. The Asus Videophone Touch AiGuru SV1T, certified to work over Internet calling service Skype, has a long name for such a compact, easy-to-use device. It's ideal if you're a mobile small-business owner on the go and prefer to see whom you're talking to. The AiGuru uses Wi-Fi to enable Skype video calls on its 7-inch screen to anywhere in the world that cost next to nothing (and literally nothing for Skype-on-Skype action). The device itself costs about $235, but that seems a pittance for the ability to use Skype sans PC--and for the right to scold your mobile-phone provider for not thinking of this first.

