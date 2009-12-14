Can't Live With/Can't Live Without: Google Chrome

Is Google's stripped-down web browser the best choice for busy entrepreneurs? Two business owners face off.

December 14, 2009 2 min read

Can't Live with It

The problem with Google's Chrome is privacy. You agree to let Google study your browsing behavior. It's really just spyware intended to send our browsing behavior back to the company. Firefox is a better option. It offers stability well beyond Internet Explorer and speeds equal to that of Google's Chrome. Chrome also lacks the plug-ins that make Firefox the choice of Internet-savvy entrepreneurs. Popup and advertisement blockers, Internet security toolbars and add-ons that can let your mouse preview a site before you click are all free downloads for Firefox. The Internet didn't really need another browser to confuse and complicate web development. Thanks, but no thanks, Google. I'll stick with my Firefox.

--Matthew C. Egan, managing partner, Image Freedom, San Antonio, Texas