Technology

Can't Live With/Can't Live Without: Google Chrome

Is Google's stripped-down web browser the best choice for busy entrepreneurs? Two business owners face off.
This story appears in the January 2010 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Can't Live with It
The problem with Google's Chrome is privacy. You agree to let Google study your browsing behavior. It's really just spyware intended to send our browsing behavior back to the company. Firefox is a better option. It offers stability well beyond Internet Explorer and speeds equal to that of Google's Chrome. Chrome also lacks the plug-ins that make Firefox the choice of Internet-savvy entrepreneurs. Popup and advertisement blockers, Internet security toolbars and add-ons that can let your mouse preview a site before you click are all free downloads for Firefox. The Internet didn't really need another browser to confuse and complicate web development. Thanks, but no thanks, Google. I'll stick with my Firefox.
--Matthew C. Egan, managing partner, Image Freedom, San Antonio, Texas

Can't Live Without It
I use Chrome for everything, every day. I primarily use it to save time and not worry about crashing browsers--unlike Internet Explorer. I use Chrome to track my online usage pattern, using Chrome's history, Chrome's analytics, Google analytics and Google bookmarks. Then I use that data to look for trends relative to my business plan. Chrome has proved to be very stable, quick and seamless. I can copy and paste this folder to any computer with Chrome installed on it and continue using it with the same bookmarks, history and analytics data, making Chrome mobile. If you understand cloud computing and how your business will be impacted by it and you're still not using Chrome, you're not planning well.
--Amit Trivedi, owner, Spring International, Rochester, N.Y.

