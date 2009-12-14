Where Perfection is the Standard

Arbios Cellars/Praxis Cellars' winemaker Bill Arbios, creates wines that are 100 percent of its variety and are not to be missed.

December 14, 2009 2 min read

Arbios Cellars/Praxis Cellars

Geyserville, California

Seasoned winemaker Bill Arbios had an impressive résumé before he began Arbios Cellars in 1993. He had worked with many prominent wineries but longed to express his own artistry and create something lasting for himself and his family.

With the Arbios label, Bill focuses on crafting a single red wine his way--made from 100 percent Cabernet Sauvignon grapes grown on a mountaintop vineyard in Sonoma County's Alexander Valley. He emphasizes terroir and honors the character of the fruit by handling it as little as possible and then aging it in French oak for two years. The resulting wine is ripe and intense, with rich flavors and is worthy of many accolades, including a recent Double Gold medal and mentions in Saveur and Sunset magazines.

In 2000, Bill and his wife Susan launched a second label, Praxis. Derived from the Greek word for "practice," the Praxis label allows Bill to continually practice his craft by finding the best grapes and making the best wine from different regions of California. Each Praxis wine is 100 percent of its variety and comes from a single, sustainably farmed vineyard. The Praxis wines are priced about half that of the Arbios label for more "everyday" drinking. They too have garnered many accolades and praise from the likes of Food & Wine magazine (Best Merlot under $20) and Wine Spectator, which named Praxis Viognier one of its top values under $20. Lagrein is a new addition to Praxis. Bill believes he is now the largest producer of this intriguing varietal outside of Italy. The San Francisco Examiner called Bill's Lagrein "a fabulous example of this intense brooding grape."

Visitors to Geyserville are delighted to learn that Arbios and Praxis wines are available for tasting in a tasting cooperative called Locals. Now it is easier for everyone to appreciate the results of Bill Arbios' diligent practice of winemaking.

What To Buy:

'05 Arbios Cabernet Sauvignon Berry, cherry, plum, clove, vanilla, toffee, chocolate $30

'08 Praxis Dry Syrah Rosé Strawberry, watermelon, guava, spice, vanilla $15

'07 Praxis Merlot Plum, red currant, toasty vanilla, mocha, dark chocolate $19

'07 Praxis Lagrein Ripe cherries, blueberries, vanilla, chocolate $19

Contact:

707.539.5641; Fax: 707.539.5642

arbioscellars.com

21023 Geyserville Ave

Geyserville, CA 95441

Tasting at Locals Open Daily 11-6