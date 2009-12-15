Next Big Thing or Next Big Flop?

New franchisors are risky propositions, and there are more of them than ever. Here's how to put them to the test.

New franchisors are a high-risk proposition. They may become the next Baskin-Robbins or McDonald's, or they may go belly up before the ink is dry, leaving franchisees without a strong brand name or the economies of scale that come from being part of a big chain--not to mention their hard-earned investment.

Assessing the risk with a new franchise is harder, too: Much of the information about a franchise usually comes from existing franchisees, and with a new one, of course, that's hard to come by. On top of that, there are more new franchisors out there than ever before. In recent years, the number boomed, partly because of the growth of franchisor-packaging firms that help companies become franchise operations. In 2007, the trend's peak year so far, the International Franchise Association added 106 new franchisors.

It's too early to tell how those newbies will fare, but if you look back a decade, 25 new franchises were introduced in 1998, including major chains like HoneyBaked Ham and 1-800-Got Junk. On the other hand, according to the IFA, five franchisors from the Class of '98 still have fewer than 30 units. The IFA doesn't track franchisors that have gone out of business.

"A lot of the new ones never should have become franchisors in the first place," says franchise consultant Joel Libava of Franchise Selection Specialists Inc. in Cleveland. "They weren't ready. People should know that some franchise development companies will take any company on, and some of those franchisors never end up selling a franchise."

How can you tell if you're looking at a great ground-floor opportunity or a shaky foundation? By doing much more research than you'd ever do on an established franchise. Here is what Libava and Gordon Dupries, a San Francisco franchise consultant with FranNet, would examine closely: