Where the Views are as Good as the Wines

An experience that tantalizes and pleases all of your senses, Bianchi Winery prides itself on creating a setting for tasting wine that matches the quality of excellence of the wines itself.

December 21, 2009 3 min read

Brought to you by Touring and Tasting



Bianchi Winery

Paso Robles, California

It has been nearly 10 years since Glenn Bianchi purchased 40 acres on the east side of Paso Robles and founded Bianchi Winery. A resident of Orange County, Glenn admired the region's wines and believed that Paso Robles' potential was well worth the commute. He wasted no time putting down roots and completed building his state-of-the-art winery in 2004.

Glenn built the winery's delightful hospitality center on a slight rise to celebrate its commanding westward view across miles of vineyards. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame this breathtaking vista, as well as the winery's serene waterfall-fed koi lake that sits adjacent to the tasting room's terrace. The tasting room is an architectural joy, with contemporary lighting, rustic stonework, and modern wood beams. It is warmed by an inviting fireplace in winter and cooled by soft lake breezes in warmer months. This is exactly what Glenn had hoped for when he broke ground: to provide guests a great sensory experience, even before they had a chance to taste the wines.

The winery delights the eyes, and the wines (under two labels) delight the nose, mouth, and soul. The Bianchi Heritage Selection is created from the estate's unique single vineyards; while the Bianchi Signature Selection reaches beyond and explores the unique complexities found in an array of renowned vineyards throughout California's Central Coast. Winemaker Tom Lane joined Bianchi Winery as the director of winemaking in April 2005. As a winemaking veteran of 25 years with degrees from Chico State, Kansas State, Ohio State, and UC-Davis, plus countless accolades and medals under his belt, Tom loves working with Bianchi's estate fruit. He is also delighted with the winery's commitment to modern technology, including its computerized stainless steel fermentation tanks and a new barrel room for French and American oak to allow blending and aging of small lots.

It is clear that Glenn has accomplished all that he hoped. Bianchi Winery provides a great sensory experience for wine tourers and wine tasters alike.

What To Buy:

ང Pinot Grigio Signature Selection Crisp yet smooth, exotic floral, lychee, kiwi $21

ཁ Cabernet Sauvignon Signature Selection Many layers, coffee-berry, backbone of tactile tannins and oak spices $24

ག Zinfandel Heritage Selection Ripe, full berry, hint of raisin, dried Bing cherry, spicy cinnamon $26

ག Petite Sirah Signature Selection Deep, dark, earthy coffee, blackberry jam $26

Contact:

805.226.9922; Fax: 805.226.8230

bianchiwine.com

3380 Branch Rd

Paso Robles, CA 93446

Tasting Room Open Daily 10-5