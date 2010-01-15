Verizon Droid vs. iPhone

Verizon Droid is the first smartphone to come close to matching the iPhone's functionality and style.

January 15, 2010 1 min read

The iPhone needs a nemesis to keep it hungry. The Droid, from Verizon Wireless, is the first smartphone to come close to matching the Apple icon's game-changing functionality and style. Motorola gets the style points--the Droid is the best-looking device Moto has produced since the RAZR. Functionality comes courtesy of Google's Android 2.0 operating system and the Android Market store, home to 12,000 apps. Busy business folks will like the multi-account aggregated e-mail view, the super-quick browser and the smooth integration with Google Maps and Google Voice. Other goodies: voice-enabled search, virtual and physical keyboards, visual voice mail, a Facebook widget linked to your contact list, a 5.0 megapixel camera and Wi-Fi. Verizon has another Android phone, the Eris, that uses the Android 1.5 OS and runs $100 cheaper than the power-packed Droid. This attractive pair and their combo of performance and price mean one thing: These are the Droids you're looking for.