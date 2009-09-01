Give Them More to Love

To keep your customers coming back, provide more reasons to appreciate what you offer.

September 1, 2009 4 min read

There are two basic ways to increase sales: get new business or increase repeat business. We probably don't need to get into the fact that it's far easier and more cost effective to show existing customers how to buy, consume and enjoy more of what you sell than it is to find new customers . You'd rather sell 100 things to 10 people than 100 things to 100 people, right? Makes sense.

So, as you plan your sales strategy for the new year, start singing the tune "Baby, come back . . . " because if you aren't working to capture clients for life, you are letting money walk out the door. Don't sell just once. Bring customers back again and again.

A few businesses are on board with this concept. Coffee and smoothie shops sometimes offer a buy 10, get one free punch-card incentive, for example. This is fine and good, but this strategy usually puts all the pressure on customers. They have to work to be rewarded. They can't sit back, drink and enjoy free stuff. They have to keep their card on hand and track their purchases.

Here are several other suggestions for aiding retention:

Make customers smile. Look at the neighborhood bar or the high-end family-run Italian restaurant. I think they have something going for them. There, you don't have a drink ticket or a punch card. You saunter up to the bar and order your vodka tonic. After the bartender starts to know you or after you've ordered a few drinks, the bartender buys you one. You hear him say, "This one is on me."

So give the customers who already love you more reasons to love you. Give them a new reason to tell others about you and keep the referrals coming. A little extra customer attention combined with a lot of service intention ultimately means heaps more sales for you.

