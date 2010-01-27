Picture Perfect

Gorgeous views only enhance the delicious wines at deLorimier Winery.

January 27, 2010 2 min read

deLorimier Winery

Geyserville, California

Intrigued by the Alexander Valley's mosaic of soil types and microclimates, Ken and Diane Wilson became the new owners of deLorimier Winery in 2008. They had been searching for property where they could explore the full potential of Cabernet Sauvignon, and deLorimier's three Alexander Valley vineyard sites filled the ticket--with profiles ranging from steep rocky hillsides to loamy bench lands to a gravel-soiled valley floor.

Diane is the winemaker, along with the esteemed Antoine Favero. Together they are releasing 10 new single vineyard-designate Cabernet Sauvignons, including the renowned Crazy Creek Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon. A new Mosaic Meritage, Estate Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Merlot, Estate Malbec, and two Zinfandels round out their list of new releases. With Cabernet Sauvignon as the prime focus, deLorimier Winery intends to produce small-lot, vineyard-designate wines that are the purest reflection of the grapes, the land, and the process.

The winery is a delightful place to visit. The tasting room offers splendid views to those standing at the tasting bar. Its white plastered walls display the works of local and national artists. In fact, the winery hosts four art exhibits and receptions annually. The event calendar is full of many other events throughout the year. There are food pairing dinners spotlighting great chefs, live music concerts on the cabana courtyard on Saturday afternoons, and impromptu croquet matches on the lawn all year round. The gracious staff and beautiful grounds make deLorimier a popular spot for weddings.

At the heart of the estate stands a special surprise: the Vineyard House. The elegant two-bedroom guest house provides overnight visitors with the unique joy of sleeping and waking on a working vineyard. It is fully equipped, offering a complete kitchen, dining room, living room with a fireplace, and deLorimier wines.

DeLorimier Winery demonstrates an uncompromised dedication to quality, and the Wilsons' quest for excellence will keep each new vintage vibrant and exciting.

What To Buy:

ཁ Cabernet Sauvignon Warm Springs Ranch Reserve Alexander Valley Red currant, smoke, black tea $28

གྷ Zinfandel Stone Ranch Lush ripe raspberry, boysenberry, hints of mocha, molasses $28

ང Estate Sauvignon Blanc Bright green apple, touch of spice, pear, honeydew $18

Contact:

800.546.7718; Fax: 707.857.3262

delorimierwinery.com

2001 Hwy 128

Geyserville, CA 95441

Tasting Room Open Daily 10:30-5