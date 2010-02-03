My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneurs

Pioneers in Organic Viticulture

Domaine Carneros has applied Green technology and environmental sensitivity to their winemaking, crafting multi-dimensional, delicious wines.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 min read
Brought to you by Touring and Tasting
Pioneers in Organic Viticulture

Domaine Carneros
Napa, California

Gently rolling hills cascade endlessly away from Domaine Carneros' 18th-century chï¿½teau-style estate. Seated between the Mayacamas Mountains and San Pablo Bay, the 36,900-acre property is rich in all elements favoring outstanding Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, two of the essential varietals in the winery's award-winning portfolio of sparkling wines.

The winery's four different estate-managed vineyards, adding up to a total of 350 acres, are all certified organic. Domaine Carneros' president and chief winemaker, Eileen Crane, spearheaded the winery's green movement almost 20 years ago. "We've always taken an active role to preserve the health of the land," says Eileen. "Our first commitment is to produce the best wines, and we believe you achieve this through healthy vines. So becoming organic was a natural for us from the start."

The benefit of organic viticulture materializes over time, yielding healthier vines capable of producing higher-quality grapes. Certification is an arduous three-year process. In April 2008, Domaine Carneros gained its certification and the distinction of becoming the first sparkling winery in the United States with all estate vineyards certified.

A visit to this dedicated green winery is a treat on any day of the week. The breathtaking chï¿½teau sits regally on a small knoll overlooking its vineyards. Seated tastings are offered outside on the terrace and in a delightful salon appointed with tall windows to showcase the magnificent views. It's a great place to toast the New Year, Valentine's Day, or a romantic anniversary. It is also the place to be in the event of a new release--like in October 2009, when Blanc de Noir, a sparkling wine made from 100 percent Pinot Noir, was introduced. In December 2009, Domaine Carneros celebrates the holidays and the second vintage of Le Rï¿½ve Rosï¿½, a wine produced in a very limited quantity to be enjoyed and sold exclusively at the winery.

This magnificent winery, backed by commanding views of Carneros' low-lying hills, has every right to celebrate. In a time when resources demand respect, it exercises responsible leadership in order to provide exceptional wines labeled with environmental sensitivity. How does the green movement taste? Elegantly handcrafted, complex, classic, and delicious, the wines of Domaine Carneros are a celebration unto themselves.

What To Buy:
ཁ Vintage Brut Sparkling, pear, citrus peel, creamy finish $26
Cuvï¿½e de la Pompadour Brut Rosï¿½ Sparkling, strawberries, hint of peach, a true Brut $36
ག Estate Pinot Noir Chinese five-spice, berries, herbal elements, wisp of smoke $35
༿ Le Rï¿½ve Blanc de Blancs Sparkling, white fruit, ginger, crï¿½me brï¿½lï¿½e, toasted nuts $85

Contact:
 800.716.2788; Fax: 707.257.3020
domainecarneros.com
1240 Duhig Rd
Napa, CA 94559
Tasting Room Open Daily 10-5:45

Getting There:
Take Hwy 121/12 for 4 miles southwest of Napa or 6 miles southeast of Sonoma to Duhig Rd.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Corene Summers
Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurs

The No. 1 Skill You Need for the Best Business Results, According to Founder and CEO Roberto Candelaria

While Many Look for an Exit, Island Cannabis CEO Plans to Keep Company Private

Entrepreneurs

Bill Gates Says Startup Founders Should Not Take Weekends or Vacations in the Early Days of Building a Company