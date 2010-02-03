One of the Best in the US

This award winning winery, founded by Gary Eberle, distributes their unparalleled wines across the world.

February 3, 2010 3 min read

Eberle Winery

Paso Robles, California

When Gary Eberle founded Eberle Winery 30 years ago with the premiere of his 1979 Cabernet Sauvignon, he introduced the world to more than a distinctive label; he introduced it to Paso Robles.

Today, Eberle Winery has reached a case production of 30,000. The Eberle name, which means "wild boar" in German, has earned a reputation as one of the highest award-winning wineries in the United States. In fact, in recent years, Eberle Winery has been named one of the top 10 gold medal-winning wineries in the country. Beyond that, Gary is credited with co-founding the Paso Robles appellation, being the first in the area to distribute his wine nationally and internationally, and helping countless other winemakers get their businesses off the ground.

Eberle Winery is a welcoming place. Guests arriving at the tasting room are first greeted by a famous bronze Porcellino (wild boar) statue. It is the 93rd replica of the original bronze Porcellino cast by Tacca in 1620 and now found in Florence, Italy. Italians consider it good luck to rub the boar's nose and toss a coin in the water below. Visitors to Eberle must consider the winery's statue fortunate as well; they can taste the wines that have won high accolades from Wine Spectator magazine at absolutely no charge. They are also welcome to tour the caves for free.

Eberle's 17,000 square feet of underground caves provide the perfect place for aging every barrel of wine. They also provide a captivating environment for exclusive parties. The intimate VIP Room inside the caves seats 10 for dinner. In addition, the 100-seat Wild Boar Room serves as a romantic and beautiful backdrop for the winery's monthly Guest Chef Dinner Series, featuring renowned chefs from around the world, as well as other private events. A comfortable picnic deck overlooking the estate vineyard can also be reserved for weddings or groups of up to 100.

There are plenty of places and reasons to celebrate at Eberle Winery--especially this year, as Gary and his devoted staff toast 30 years of success.

What To Buy:

? Cï¿½tes-du-Rï¿½bles Blanc Roussanne, Grenache Blanc, Viognier $24

? Barbera Ruby red, silky smooth, bright acidity, soft tannins $25

? Estate Cabernet Sauvignon Rich black currant, dark cherry, hints of mocha $34

