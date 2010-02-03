My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneurs

A Napa Valley "Must-See"

It's the attention details such as only harvesting grapes by hand at night that make Franciscan unbeatable in quality and taste.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 min read
Brought to you by Touring and Tasting

A Napa Valley Must-See

Franciscan
St. Helena, California

Rich, vibrant flavors with supple, silky texture aptly describe the wines of Franciscan, a winery whose roots are deeply embedded in the Napa Valley's Oakville District soil. And, according to Director of Winemaking Janet Myers, what a fine soil it is.

"Franciscan's Oakville Estate Vineyard gives us very supple, full, elegant wines with beautiful flavors and mouth-filling fine tannins," Janet says. She has spent time in Australia's Margaret River region, and at such renowned California wineries as the Robert Mondavi Winery, Beaulieu Vineyard, Stag's Leap Wine Cellars, and Louis M. Martini. Janet contends that the 240-acre Oakville Estate Vineyard is an excellent incubator for Cabernet Sauvignon. The soil is primarily clay loam, with well-drained and lighter sections near the river and heavier soils, suited for the variety. The vineyard is also planted to Merlot, Petit Verdot, Cabernet Franc, and Malbec, the varieties that compose Magnificat, Franciscan's signature Meritage blend.

At Franciscan, all grapes are harvested by hand at night, to protect the fruit and maintain vibrancy. Each vineyard block is given its own fermentation tank, a luxury usually reserved for only the most expensive wines. With no need to turn the tanks quickly for another batch, each small lot can be crafted at its own pace. Franciscan has been handling its lots this way for more than 30 years, which means the winery has an unsurpassed level of expertise in the art of blending in the Napa Valley. This exceptional attention to detail creates the rich, vibrant flavors, yet supple texture for which Franciscan wines are known.

Located on Highway 29 between the towns of St. Helena and Rutherford, Franciscan is a "must" when touring in the Napa Valley. The delightful Visitor's Center features a tasting room with a cathedral-like ceiling and four-sided walnut tasting bar. Wine tasters of all levels of interest feel instantly welcome as they are invited by their hosts to taste and learn more about how Franciscan wines are made. Daily seminars are offered by appointment, giving wine enthusiasts hands-on experiences like sensory evaluations and blending seminars, and a deeper understanding of what sets Franciscan apart.

What To Buy:
'05 Stylus Ripe cassis, dark plum, cocoa, tobacco, dark cherry, ainse, coffee $100
'07 Cuvée Sauvage Honey, bright apple, rich pear, citrus, mineral notes, long finish $40
'05  Magnificat Dark cherry, black plum, rich chocolate, black pepper, plum $50
'05  Cabernet Sauvignon Cassis, ripe dark cherry, blackberry, coffee, spice, toasted oak $28

Contact:
707.963.7111; Fax: 707.963.7867
franciscan.com
1178 Galleron Rd
St. Helena, CA 94574
Tasting Room Open Daily 10-5

Getting There:
Take Hwy 29 one mile north of Rutherford to Galleron Rd. Winery is on the corner of Hwy 29 and Galleron Rd.

 

 

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Kathleen Griffith
Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurs

Driven to Succeed: How an Entrepreneur's Love of Cars Led to a Lifetime of Success

Entrepreneurs

7 Signs It's Time to Quit Your Business

While Many Look for an Exit, Island Cannabis CEO Plans to Keep Company Private