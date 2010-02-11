My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneurs

When Hard Work Pays Off

The close attention to detail at Hop Kiln Winery has resulted in award winning wines that are a must-taste.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Brought to you by Touring and Tasting

When Hard Work Pays Off

Hop Kiln Winery
Healdsburg, California

California Historic Landmark Number 893 in Sonoma County is also home to Hop Kiln Winery. Although hops are no longer processed here, the majestic old kilns now serve as Hop Kiln's spectacular tasting room. The former ranch, dating from the 1850s, changed ownership in 2004 with the purpose of "upscaling and excellence," according to CEO David Di Loreto. Currently there are estate Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Pinot Grigio vineyards with immediate plans for other site-specific plantings that flourish in this appellation.

The winery produces two brands: Hop Kiln and HK Generations. Hop Kiln wines include three proprietary blends: the famous Big Red, Rushin' River Red, and a white wine called Thousand Flowers, whose 2008 vintage recently took Best of Class at the California State Fair Wine Competition. New additions include a Grenache and a Malbec varietal.

HK Generations, which debuted in 2006, is part of Hop Kiln's 2004 rebirth. The process began by replanting their geographically blessed Westside Road property with mostly Burgundian fruit, Pinot Noir, and Chardonnay. Meticulous care by Vineyard Manager David Smith and new Winemaker Chuck Mansfield will result in an all-estate production of HK Generations by 2010. In the meantime, its 2006 Estate Pinot Noir received 92 points from the PinotReport, while its 2006 Sonoma County Pinot Noir garnered 91 points from Wine Spectator and 91 points from the PinotReport.

This success is partly attributed to the care taken of the precious fruit from start to finish. To accomplish this they have invested in the "Bentley" of wine processing machines from Pellenc of France. This high-tech marvel allows Hop Kiln to cultivate and harvest estate grapes at their peak with care and precision.

A visit to Hop Kiln's unique tasting room offers an inviting array of artisanal cheeses, bread, and other delectables overseen by Chef Renzo Veronese. All in all, wine tourers might well want to hop to this landmark touring choice.

What To Buy:
Big Red Bright raspberry, blackberry notes $17
Thousand Flowers Rich nectar, fresh, zesty, floral orange blossoms $15

Contact:
707.433.6491; Fax: 707.433.6436
hopkilnwinery.com
6050 Westside Rd
Healdsburg, CA 95448
Tasting Room Open Daily 10-5

Getting There:
Take Hwy 101 N to Central Healdsburg Exit. Turn onto Westside Rd. Go 6 miles to winery.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Corene Summers
Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurs

Driven to Succeed: How an Entrepreneur's Love of Cars Led to a Lifetime of Success

Entrepreneurs

7 Signs It's Time to Quit Your Business

While Many Look for an Exit, Island Cannabis CEO Plans to Keep Company Private