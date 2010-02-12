Growth Strategies

My Smartphone Sent Me

How savvy businesses are finding customers on Foursquare, Twitter and Meetup
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance
2 min read

This story appears in the March 2010 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

When someone walks in to The Coffee Groundz in Houston and demands a free coffee because they are "mayor," general manager J.R. Cohen asks to see the person's cell phone. If that makes any sense to you, you're probably familiar with the urban social media phenomenon foursquare.com.

Foursquare is best described as a mashup of Facebook, Twitter and real-life meet-ups. Users can "check in" from their locations and also see where other Foursquare contacts are lurking. The person who checks in the most from a particular spot is named "mayor" of that spot. "We have people challenging each other all the time to be mayor of Coffee Groundz," Cohen says. "We've definitely seen an increase in business, and offering something free to the mayor has become a great game."

It's yet another brilliant marketing strategy to emerge from social media: In addition to Foursquare, Twitter users "tweet up" to get together and Meetup.com is all about organizing the face-to-face--which makes them all opportunities for businesses to attract more traffic, says marketing consultant Alan Wolk, who blogs at tangerinetoad.blogspot.com. Wolk says the key is to get in the conversation and offer something to those potential customers.

"If you can offer something of value in exchange for meeting up at your place of business--maybe a free drink if you own a coffee shop or a free personal training session if you have someone who checks in a certain number of times from your gym--then you can use these tools to increase your traffic," he says.

Meetup also allows businesses to sponsor groups, offering them everything from financial support to a place to meet. And Foursquare has an alert to let people in the area know when a business nearby has a special offer for them.

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Growth Strategies

How to Give a Presentation Like a Pro

Growth Strategies

Is Focusing On a Specific Niche Really That Important?

Growth Strategies

How to Make Your Product Truly Irresistible to Buyers