My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

The Commodification of the Exit Row

For some airlines, exit-row seating is being included in their a la carte offerings.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Writer and Content Strategist
2 min read

This story appears in the March 2010 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

For This They Charge $25?
Here's what the exit-row extra bucks get you. It's not all good.

More legroom--an additional 3 to 5 inches, depending on the carrier--plus, sometimes the row in front of you doesn't recline.

Armrests don't always fold up. Tray tables are often unwieldy and folded into armrests.

The actual seat can be smaller than other seats--that is, shorter from your hips to your knees--to allow more room in the exit "aisle."

In an emergency, you're in the hot seat.
Whoever said the best things in life are free never flew coach. Economy-class passengers have waved goodbye to free snacks, free checked bags and, increasingly, free exit-row seating.

"Exit-row seats are now considered a service that can be charged as part of the a la carte pricing scheme," says Bob Mann, airline industry analyst and founder of R.W. Mann & Co. Inc. in Port Washington, N.Y. In the good old days--about four years ago--airlines assigned these seats at the gate or allowed a pre-screened group of fliers to pre-book them. They were worth fighting for: Carriers generally provide 30 to 31 inches of pitch (the distance between one point on the seat to the same point on the seat behind) in coach, so an extra few inches of legroom makes a big difference.

But to snag an exit-row seat today, you'll need preferred mileage status or a willingness to shell out a little--or a lot--more dough.

An exit-row seat on Airtran will set you back $20. JetBlue Airways charges $10 or $20, depending on the length of the flight. Yes, that's each way. USAirways, United Airlines and Alaska Airlines hold the seats for elite coach passengers only.

Other airlines have created faux exit-row seats with additional legroom and are charging premiums for them. Frontier Airlines recently turned the first four rows of coach into "Stretch Rows," tacking on $15 to $25 for an additional 5 inches of legroom. Meanwhile, United created Economy Plus, for which you pay $425 a year for access to seats with 3 to 5 more inches of legroom. Plus, indeed.

When will it stop? Not anytime soon. The numbers are too good: Every quarter, the industry rakes in more than $1 billion from fees, and passengers continue to prove that legroom is valuable to them.

"Prices could keep going up," Mann says. "Like people say, the beatings will continue until morale improves--or the market finally puts its foot down."

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Jon Horowitz
Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Growth Strategies

You're Not Approachable Enough. Let's Fix That.

Growth Strategies

This Entrepreneur Doubled Her Revenue in 2018. She Swears by This Strategy.

Growth Strategies

Profits Can Be Deceiving. Here's Why I Killed Off My Money-Making Product.