Genius Resources and Products for Entrepreneurs

Our monthly spotlight on tools to support and grow your business

February 16, 2010 2 min read

This story appears in the March 2010 issue of Entrepreneur.

Anti-Theft Lunch Bags

You have to wonder what strange genius is behind the anti-theft lunch bags made by a design company called, simply, the. Slide your perfect turkey panini into a zip-lock bag printed with green splotches and--presto!--a spoiled, mold-ridden disguise will shield you from injustice (and hunger).

Eatwhatever's 2-Step Breath Fresheners

Close talkers, take note: Running a company is tough, but it's tough on others when you've had one too many cups of coffee. Eatwhatever's breath fresheners works in two steps: The vegan-friendly gel caps kill bad breath in the stomach. Then, pop in the mints for a bit of instant freshness. They can even eliminate any leftover unpleasantness caused by subpar conference food. And that's tough.

Rationalizer Biofeedback System

Philips' electronics company and the Dutch bank ABN AMRO have developed the concept of the "Rationalizer," a biofeedback system that tells online investors when it's time to take a chill pill. When the monitoring band (the "EmoBracelet") picks up signs of stress, the light from a desktop indicator (the "EmoBowl") turns a brighter red. Who knows if it works? But if the financial crisis is bad enough to send a mega-corporation and an international banking group around the emo bend, maybe the recovery will take longer than we thought.

Wisk-It Facebook AppWisk-It Facebook App

Kudos to Wisk laundry detergent for creating Wisk-It, a Facebook app dedicated to maintaining dignity in an era of indiscriminate file-sharing. Wisk-It lets you search your friends' photos (tagged, de-tagged and untagged) for the ones you'd rather scrub from existence and sends requests to remove them. So clean up your online profile before friending folks at work.

Toilet Paper Entrepreneur Blog

Mike Michalowicz shared his startup wisdom in The Toilet Paper Entrepreneur. For those who didn't get enough, there's also the blog, where you can interact with the original TP 'trep.