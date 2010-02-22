The Power to Change Communities

A cause marketing campaign can increase your businesses sales and drive good publicity.

February 22, 2010 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Recession-era shoppers have a keen interest in buying from companies that support vital causes. And with most American consumers researching purchases online prior to spending their dollars, studies show they rely largely on websites and e-mail to check out corporate responsibility. Consumers who are active in new media--which includes social networks, blogs, message boards and in some cases websites and e-mail--also act on what they discover. According to the 2009 Cone Consumer New Media Study, 30 percent have made a purchase based on positive information they've learned and nearly a quarter have switched brands or boycotted a company based on negative information.

"Cause marketing" isn't new, yet it has seen a dramatic upswing in recent years due to its mainstream adoption by major corporations and the attention of general media. Not only is cause marketing helping businesses increase sales and enhance their reputations for social responsibility, but it's also empowering nonprofits to aid millions as well. Unilever's Dove Self-Esteem Fund, for example, intends to reach 5 million young women with information about positive body image by the end of this year, and Whirlpool's partnership with Habitat for Humanity provides a range and refrigerator for each Habitat home built in the United States.

Chances are your business has already made financial contributions or given volunteer hours to community or national nonprofits. Now is the time to expand your view of charitable giving to encompass a more structured and creative cause marketing campaign. When more small businesses throughout America get involved in this way, we have the power to transform communities.

You can make a difference--and it's just plain good business. Here are three tips for cause marketing success: