Franchises & Biz Opps: What's the Difference?

Tips for deciding which route is right for you

March 2, 2010 2 min read

This story appears in the March 2010 issue of Entrepreneurs StartUps Magazine.

For those looking to run a business without having to deal with the hassles of starting something from scratch, franchises and business opportunities are a good fit, and there are thousands to choose from in all kinds of fields. But what are the differences between franchises and business opportunities, and how can you determine which of the two is right for you? Here are some of the key differences between franchises and biz opps.