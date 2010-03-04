My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneurs

Where Impressive and Unique Wines are Made

Learn about the wines from the winemakers themselves at Mueller Winery.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Brought to you by Touring and Tasting

Where Impressive and Unique Wines are Made

Mueller Winery
Windsor, California

Prior to founding Mueller Winery, Robert Mueller built an impressive résumé, first working for many notable wineries and then designing and establishing one of Napa and Sonoma's largest custom crush facilities. But his true calling was to craft wines by hand in small lots from the finest grapes available.

In 1991, Robert released 315 cases of his first vintage, a 1991 Russian River Chardonnay. It sold out quickly, but not before it garnered a rating of 91 from Wine Spectator magazine. In 1994, he introduced an equally well-received Pinot Noir that he named Emily's Cuvée, after his daughter. Ten years later, he and his wife Lori had designed and constructed a new winery facility in Windsor. The Mueller portfolio rounded out to include Syrah, Zinfandel, and Pinot Gris.

Mueller wines continue to get a great deal of attention and praise. Emily's Cuvée Pinot Noir was selected as Number 54 in Wine Spectator's World's Top 100 Wines of 2006, receiving 93 points from the esteemed magazine. Mueller's 2003 Emily's Cuvée was also recently mentioned by noted wine columnist James Laube as "stunning, exhibiting great finesse and complexity" and received a score of 96 points.

The winery is located in the rolling, oak-studded countryside just outside the town of Windsor. Mature blue and black oaks share the landscape with the rows of Pinot Noir and

Chardonnay vines surrounding the winery property. By carefully choosing construction materials and colors, the Muellers were able to blend their winery building naturally into the surroundings. The couple has set aside an area in the winery barrel room to host guests eager to taste and learn about their wines.

And, since Robert and Lori are the only full-time employees, visitors are able to learn firsthand about the production and pleasures of Mueller wines.

What To Buy:
'07 Pinot Noir Emily's Cuvée Bing cherries, cherry cola, strawberry, vanilla $44
'06 Mueller Old Vine Zinfandel Plum, blackberry, blueberry pie, roasted coffee bean, vanilla $29
'07 Mueller Chardonnay LB Smoky perfumed pear, yeast, mango, butterscotch $32
'05 Mueller Syrah Block Eleven Blackberry, anise, espresso bean, smoky, toasted oak $26

Contact:
707.837.7399; Fax: 707.837.9826
muellerwine.com
6301 Starr Rd
Windsor, CA 95492
Tasting Room Open Daily by Appointment

Getting There:
From Hwy 101, exit at Shiloh Rd. Head west on Shiloh Rd, then turn left on Windsor Rd. Turn right on Starr Rd.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Jason Feifer
Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurs

Driven to Succeed: How an Entrepreneur's Love of Cars Led to a Lifetime of Success

Entrepreneurs

7 Signs It's Time to Quit Your Business

While Many Look for an Exit, Island Cannabis CEO Plans to Keep Company Private