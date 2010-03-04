Where Impressive and Unique Wines are Made

Learn about the wines from the winemakers themselves at Mueller Winery.

March 4, 2010 2 min read

Mueller Winery

Windsor, California

Prior to founding Mueller Winery, Robert Mueller built an impressive résumé, first working for many notable wineries and then designing and establishing one of Napa and Sonoma's largest custom crush facilities. But his true calling was to craft wines by hand in small lots from the finest grapes available.

In 1991, Robert released 315 cases of his first vintage, a 1991 Russian River Chardonnay. It sold out quickly, but not before it garnered a rating of 91 from Wine Spectator magazine. In 1994, he introduced an equally well-received Pinot Noir that he named Emily's Cuvée, after his daughter. Ten years later, he and his wife Lori had designed and constructed a new winery facility in Windsor. The Mueller portfolio rounded out to include Syrah, Zinfandel, and Pinot Gris.

Mueller wines continue to get a great deal of attention and praise. Emily's Cuvée Pinot Noir was selected as Number 54 in Wine Spectator's World's Top 100 Wines of 2006, receiving 93 points from the esteemed magazine. Mueller's 2003 Emily's Cuvée was also recently mentioned by noted wine columnist James Laube as "stunning, exhibiting great finesse and complexity" and received a score of 96 points.

The winery is located in the rolling, oak-studded countryside just outside the town of Windsor. Mature blue and black oaks share the landscape with the rows of Pinot Noir and

Chardonnay vines surrounding the winery property. By carefully choosing construction materials and colors, the Muellers were able to blend their winery building naturally into the surroundings. The couple has set aside an area in the winery barrel room to host guests eager to taste and learn about their wines.

And, since Robert and Lori are the only full-time employees, visitors are able to learn firsthand about the production and pleasures of Mueller wines.

What To Buy:

'07 Pinot Noir Emily's Cuvée Bing cherries, cherry cola, strawberry, vanilla $44

'06 Mueller Old Vine Zinfandel Plum, blackberry, blueberry pie, roasted coffee bean, vanilla $29

'07 Mueller Chardonnay LB Smoky perfumed pear, yeast, mango, butterscotch $32

'05 Mueller Syrah Block Eleven Blackberry, anise, espresso bean, smoky, toasted oak $26

Contact:

707.837.7399; Fax: 707.837.9826

muellerwine.com

6301 Starr Rd

Windsor, CA 95492

Tasting Room Open Daily by Appointment