Give 'Em Something to Crave

Strategies for capitalizing on the new 'experience economy'.

March 9, 2010 5 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A tour through the New Belgium Brewing Company's sunny, Fort Collins, Colo., headquarters starts with an invitation to taste what the company's all about--literally.

"We're going to drink five beers this size over the course of the tour," says tour guide Marie Kirkpatrick as she passes around 4-ounce glasses of spiced ale to the dozen or so visitors. "Is everyone OK with that?"

Over the next hour and a half, visitors will not only get to taste five craft beers brewed on site, but also peer into the giant canisters where barley is cooked into beer, smell the fruit peels and spices that flavor the brews, and go for a ride down the corkscrew slide meant to remind employees to have fun.

Though the wine industry was the first to capitalize on the concept of the "experience economy" --the idea that consumers crave experiences rather than just products or services--entrepreneurs in a variety of fields are now finding success by opening their doors and inviting customers to see, smell, hear and touch their wares.

Here's how to incorporate the concept into your own business: