My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Leadership

How to Build Loyalty After Layoffs

Amelia Warren Tyagi, author and co-founder of the Business Talent Group, weighs in.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the April 2010 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Q: How do you build loyalty after a round of layoffs?

A: First, you have to treat people very well on the way out, says Amelia Warren Tyagi, author and co-founder of the Business Talent Group, an executive search firm in Los Angeles. "Everyone in the company is watching this process closely and judging management's conduct," Tyagi says. "Are you giving fair notice? Adequate severance? Articulating without equivocation why these particular employees are being let go? Helping people to understand that these decisions are not arbitrary--or, worse, that they are some kind of personal vendetta--is crucial."

Next, tell those who remain their workload will not increase to cover the loss of staff. "To do otherwise," she says, "is a crushing blow to morale." For example, if you close your Chicago office, make it clear that you won't be aggressively pursuing business in the Chicago area anymore. If you trim the financial department from 10 to eight employees, say that you're also reducing back-office procedures by 20 percent. And then do it.

It's also important to show cost-cutting across the board, especially for upper management. Limit business travel and fly coach. Put the kibosh on lavish holiday parties but hold potlucks for community building. Withhold big bonuses or raises but perhaps hold informal celebratory dinners with your major players. "You must continue to find such ways to invest in the culture," Tyagi says.

Finally, bosses must make it plain to the employees who survived the layoffs that they are the best, and essential to the future. Tyagi suggests meeting individually with the company's superstars and "enlisting them as trusted partners and collaborators in the difficult task of rebuilding or at least holding the line for the company." Conversations like that, she says, "cost nothing but your time and can pay such high dividends."

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Jon Horowitz
Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Leadership

5 Lessons From Billionaires That Your 'Startup Self' Should Follow

Leadership

Here's How Leaders Think Differently and Inspire Others

Leadership

Many Leaders Routinely Make These 4 Mistakes -- Do You?