Apple at the Core of AdMob's Success
This story appears in the April 2010 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
Mobile advertising network operator AdMob, the focus of Entrepreneur's Innovators department last month ("The New Advertising Age," March 2010), credits much of its growth to the release of new devices by Apple (notably the iPhone and the iPod touch) that create more demand for and consumption of mobile advertising. This annotated chart tracks how traffic on AdMob's mobile ad network has expanded in step with Apple's milestones.