Growth Strategies

Apple at the Core of AdMob's Success

An info-graphic tracks the growth of AdMob along with Apple's milestones.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read

This story appears in the April 2010 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Mobile advertising network operator AdMob, the focus of Entrepreneur's Innovators department last month ("The New Advertising Age," March 2010), credits much of its growth to the release of new devices by Apple (notably the iPhone and the iPod touch) that create more demand for and consumption of mobile advertising. This annotated chart tracks how traffic on AdMob's mobile ad network has expanded in step with Apple's milestones.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Growth Strategies

My Employees Helped Me Build a Billion-Dollar Tech Company

Growth Strategies

How to Fall in Love With Strategic Planning

Growth Strategies

How to Remain Competitive in a Saturated Online Retail Market