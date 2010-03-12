My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Finance

Three Last-Minute Tax Deductions

Don't forget these new tax changes when you prepare your 2009 returns.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the April 2010 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

It's that time of year when you need to break out the calculator, sharpen your proverbial pencil and boot up that new tax software--or at least dial up your accountant. Here's a roundup of a few changes to the tax code that you need to know, courtesy of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009.

New From the SBA
President Obama recently announced two new Small Business Administration lending initiatives designed to ease the economic burden on small businesses. Some key facts:

. Expanded working capital:
An initiative that temporarily increases the cap on SBA Express loans from $350,000 to $1 million.

. Refinancing real estate:
This expands the SBA's 504/Certified Development Company program temporarily to support refinancing for small- business owner-occupied commercial real estate loans that are maturing in the next few years.
Five-year carryback on net operating losses. The act brought a provision in tax law that changed how businesses with net operating losses could deduct them for the tax year 2008. That change has been extended to include tax year 2009. The change allows small businesses to offset a net operating loss against income earned in previous years, which may garner them a refund of taxes paid over the last five years.

Before the change went into effect, the carryback was allowed for only two years. Now, small-business owners can elect to go back three, four or five years. To be eligible, small businesses must have an average of no more than $15 million in gross receipts for the last three years. (This is up from $5 million.)

COBRA premium assistance credit. The act also allows a tax credit against certain employment taxes you might have paid. If an employee (called an "assistance eligible individual") who was eligible for COBRA coverage elected it after being involuntarily terminated between Sept. 1, 2008 and Dec. 31, 2009, and the employer assisted in paying the COBRA premium, 65 percent of the employer-paid amount can be reimbursed for a maximum period of nine months. The reimbursement is done as a credit against employment tax liabilities. You'll want to make sure you have appropriate documentation to back up this claim.

Special depreciation allowance. The act applies a special depreciation allowance to new property and equipment placed in service during 2009. The bonus 50 percent depreciation has been extended through 2009 and limits on the section 179 deduction have been increased. The section 179 deduction allows small businesses to deduct as much as $250,000 in qualified property (machinery, equipment, vehicles, furniture, etc.). The way the law is designed, it specifically targets small businesses because most large businesses are not eligible. For more information, visit irs.gov and read IRS Publication 946.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Corene Summers
Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

Cash Advance Apps Can Be a Short-Term Bridge for People Short on Money

The Woman Behind the Scenes at Cannabis' Biggest Private Equity Fund

Finance

After More Than $700,000 Disappeared, They Launched the World's First Embezzlement Insurance