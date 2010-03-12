Starting a Business

Genius Resources and Products for Entrepreneurs

From beef jerky that acts as Red Bull to a board game that teaches kids about credit, you'll find it here.
Magazine Contributor
Writer and Content Strategist
2 min read

This story appears in the April 2010 issue of Entrepreneur.

Charge Large
Keep the next generation from repeating our sorry financial history. Hasbro's new board game teaches kids how to "enjoy great credit, without the crunch." The objective is to use cash and credit to buy property, and then collect rent to be the first out of debt--with good enough credit to earn the premium black card.

Perky Jerky
Beef jerky spiked with guarana (aka nature's little pick-me-up). Why didn't someone think of this earlier? Snacking on one ounce of the stuff is the equivalent of downing a can of Red Bull, and it's a lot easier to stash in your pocket.

Desk Dots
You can do a lot with this set of six super-strong magnetic beads. Make a sculpture, collect your paper clips, organize your business cards, pin photos on your filing cabinets, display your mail or even throw them at people you don't like. See? Organizing can be fun.

Planet Money
When in doubt about the global economy, turn to Planet Money, a blog and free podcast produced by a team of NPR reporters whose goal is to make news about the economy that regular people find interesting (yes, it can be done). Podcast segments are released three times a week and often run less than 20 minutes.

Yak About It
Business owner Jeff Gawronski founded the website as a way for inventors and entrepreneurs to get the word out. The site provides how-to advice, an online community and daily product competitions. Recent spotlights: Rx pill bottles with a combination lock and an eco-friendly clay figurine of St. Joseph that can be buried with a clear conscience.

