Where to Get a Small-Business Loan

Despite a harsh lending climate, small-business owners have options when it comes to digging up cash.

March 19, 2010 5 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you want to expand your business, you're going to need some cash.

Money still isn't falling off trees for small businesses, and the lending seas can be a challenge to navigate. Although you need funding, you want to make sure your deal is better than the one offered by the neighborhood loan shark.

Money might be available thanks to stimulus spending, but that doesn't mean it's easy to get.



"The [banks] have tightened their lending policies, and it is more difficult for an entrepreneur to get financing,' says Velda Eugenias, a certified financial planner with Eugenias Advisory Group in Gadsden, Ala. "It is causing the small-business owner to have to get creative with finding sources of capital.'

Here are a few options: