Entrepreneurs

A Commitment to Excellence

Russel Creek Winery focuses on making the best possible wines they can, truly deserving every one of their accolades.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 min read
Brought to you by Touring and Tasting

A Commitment to Excellence

Russell Creek Winery
Walla Walla, Washington

The idea of owning a winery had never occurred to university students Eileen Crosby and Carl Potter when they first visited Russell Creek Winery a couple of years back. As wine enthusiasts, they had put Russell Creek at the top of their list of spots to visit due to founder Larry Krivoshein's stellar reputation as a maker of premium red wines. They were delighted to meet Larry and spent a good deal of time listening as he poured one delightful vintage after another and told them his story.

The winery was founded in 1998 on a small farm along the banks of Russell Creek. The wines were first made with a hand-operated wine press and five-gallon carboys. As business grew, Larry moved the winery to the Walla Walla airport, where several vacant hangars and bunkers used during World War II for Air Force training became an ideal location for several area wineries to produce and sell their wines.

Despite Russell Creek Winery's success, its commitment to full-bodied, casually elegant wines has remained steadfast. As a result, accolades abound. Wine Spectator alone has honored more than 10 Russell Creek wines with scores of 90 or above. Eileen and Carl were equally impressed with the wines, and as Larry finished his story, the young couple--who had intended to go on to graduate school--sensed a change in their destiny.

When Larry remarked: "Now I only wish I could find someone to teach what I know about making wine and pass my business on to them," the two jumped at the chance.

"We wanted to be those people," Eileen says. "And here we are."

After teaching as much as he could to Eileen and her now-fianc� Carl, Larry passed the torch and assumed the role of winemaker emeritus, which means he can travel while the young couple carry on his fine winemaking tradition. The story of Russell Creek Winery continues happily for Larry, Eileen, and Carl, and all who taste their wines.

What to buy:
'07 Sangiovese Crushed blackberry, hint of lemon, almond. 100% Sangiovese. $32
'07 Tributary Earthy strawberry, hint of oak, cherry, burst of lemon $20
'05 WS Syrah Coffee, dark berry, spice $35
'05 Winemaker's Select Cabernet Sauvignon Black cherry, currant, mocha, black pepper $50

Contact:
509.301.0061; Fax: 509.522.6515
russellcreekwinery.com
301 Aeronca Ave
Walla Walla, WA 99362
Tasting Room Open Daily 11-4

Getting there:
From Hwy 12, take the airport exit toward Port Walla Walla. Turn left on Airport Rd. Airport Rd becomes A St. Turn right on Aeronca Ave. Winery is on the left.

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Entrepreneurs

Why Social Entrepreneur Kuda Biza Defines 'Now' as 'No Opportunity Wasted'

Entrepreneurs

14 Famous Businesses That Launched With Less Than $10,000

Entrepreneurs

How the Founder of Schmidt's Naturals Went From Zero to a Nine-Figure Exit