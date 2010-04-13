They're No. 1

Best burger? Best business coach? Best pet store?

April 13, 2010 1 min read

Check out the top franchises in every category for 2010.

No matter what type of franchise you're interested in, there are lots of companies to choose from--so how do you decide which is right for you? Well, why not start at the top? Our Best of the Best list gives you the franchises that ranked No. 1 in their categories in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® . So whether you're into commercial cleaning, hamburgers, pet care or any of the 107 other industries represented in the Franchise 500®, you'll find the cream of the crop right here.

These franchises ranked at the top of their categories based on our objective measures of franchise success, including size, growth and financial strength and stability. But there's a lot more to finding the franchise that's right for you. Before investing in any opportunity, always conduct your own thorough research, including reading the company's Franchise Disclosure Document, talking to existing franchisees and consulting with a lawyer and an accountant.

