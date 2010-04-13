5 Steps To Managing the Impossible

When it comes to our lives and our work--what does balance look and feel like?

April 13, 2010 4 min read

As I grabbed for a shampoo in aisle three of my local grocery store, my eyes rested on the label. Using words like "gentle," healthy" and "normal," this shampoo promised me balance.



Balance.



Must be good, right?



I continued down the aisle, with my promise of balance safely inside the wagon, thinking:

But.what is it?

Not literally what is it ("a state of equilibrium"), but when it comes to our lives, our work, our realities--what does balance look and feel like? And, would we know it if it hit us in the face?

From our businesses to our lives to our hair--yes, our hair!--we are working quite hard to find, achieve and harness (in a bottle, even) this elusive balance.

Yet, the most successful people I know, work with, talk to and connect with are actually pretty darn imbalanced.

Yes, imbalanced.

As an entrepreneur, your life is your work and your work is your life. And your work is part of one big, sometimes-messy, generally imbalanced collage whose pieces work most beautifully together.

Here, then, is what you can consider your five-step plan for doing away with the pursuit of balance from your work, from your life and maybe even from your vocabulary: