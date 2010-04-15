Starting a Business

Be a Follower

Must-add tweeps to any business owner's Twitter feed
This story appears in the May 2010 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Colleagues. A few customers. Your brother. Maybe an industry association or trade journal editor. If that describes the list of people you follow on Twitter, add these tweeps to boost value and useful information to your feed:

@chrisbrogan: Chris Brogan, social media go-to guy, co-author of The New York Times bestseller Trust Agents. Informative feed about social media and general business.

 

@exectweets: Created by Federated Media and Microsoft, ExecTweets regurgitates what various execs and IT big shots are tweeting. There's gold among the PR-speak.

@garyvee: Gary Vaynerchuk, author of Crush It: Why Now Is the Time to Cash In on Your Passion and who turned his family's local wine business into an industry leader, shares his insight on growing a business and on social media.

@businesswiki: A steady stream of quotes, tips and links to useful business-related articles.

 

@Scobleizer: Robert Scoble, social media developer and blogger, co-author of Naked Conversations: How Blogs Are Changing the Way Businesses Talk With Customers. Prolific tweeter and blogger shares the scoop on tech news and gadgets.

@tom_peters: Tom Peters, the legendary management consultant, is on Twitter and shares his insights about business. He's as relevant and on-target as ever.

 

@BrianTracy: Success expert and bestselling author Brian Tracy tweets tidbits, links and even free webinar announcements to help readers focus on their goals and be more successful.

@mashable: The ultimate social media blog shoots 140-character bits of wisdom and links through the Twitter-sphere.

 

Beef up your list even more by watching whom these folks recommend you follow each Friday (known as Follow Friday, or #FF, on the service). And check out the business and other lists on Listorious.com to find more tweeps who will make your Twitter feed a valuable information and networking resource.

