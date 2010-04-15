My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

A Parking Business Gets Stuck in Park

One entrepreneur's plan to publish parking guides detours to success when she leverages existing assets.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the May 2010 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

The Original Plan: Margot Tohn launched her Park It! Guides publishing venture in 2006 with a guide to New York City parking garages. Her intention was to model her business on the Zagat restaurant guides, selling the parking guides via retail outlets and printing custom guides featuring the logos of real estate brokers, financial advisors and other potential clients.

The Problem: The overhead involved and the costs of printing and distributing the guides were prohibitively high. Plus potential sponsors didn't see the value of offering parking guides as giveaways in a challenging economy.

Plan B: "I had really good relationships with all the garage operators," Tohn says. "So I decided to leverage those relationships to match garages up with people looking for monthly parking."

The Differentiation: Tohn's new business approach is fully automated: Visitors to parkitguides.com fill out an online request form and receive a link with all offers. Garages pay Tohn a referral fee (a percentage of the first month's rent) every time they sign up a new customer. She generates traffic to her site by creating relevant content and links. (Tohn also is the transportation writer for About.com.) Her only overhead is for search engine optimization and the cost of part-time help to make follow-up calls to customers after deals are struck. She also just started giving away $10 Amazon gift cards to consumers after they close a deal with a garage. "If it's a $10 cost of sale, that's not bad," Tohn says.

The Next Phase: Tohn plans to develop sites for Boston, Chicago, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., this year by leveraging her relationships with New York garages that also operate in those cities--and to expand the business to finding spots for commercial businesses. "I've been working on making sure the system works perfectly, then I'll approach brokers," she says. "Everything I'm trying to do now needs to be scalable."

The Upside: Tohn had predicted that her publishing business model could generate as much as $500,000 in annual sales. "I think this is a much larger opportunity. My overhead is under $500 a month," she says. "And as the economy gets better, more people will be getting cars and parking."

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Brittney Castro
Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How to Make Money in the Freight Brokering Business

Starting a Business

3 Proven Ways Your Business Can Disrupt That Well-Established Industry It's Struggling to Enter

Starting a Business

Make Your Dream Company a Reality With This Class