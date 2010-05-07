Is Your Side Biz Ready for Full-Time Focus?

Make certain you've considered all the angles before quitting your day job.

May 7, 2010 3 min read

It's a good news/bad news situation.

Your new home business is booming, you have a constant stream of clients and, even if you're not rolling in dough, you're doing OK. Better than you expected, really. The problem is . . . you're exhausted.

Attempting to juggle your growing home business and your "real" job is like trying to care for screaming triplets. There just isn't enough of you to go around. Between your business, your job, your family, your home and your personal needs, you are starting to fall way behind.

It may be time to give up your full-time job and push your home-based business to the front burner.