Strokes of Genius

Check out the latest inventions to keep your electronics dry or to turn your cubicle into a floating office.
This story appears in the June 2010 issue of Entrepreneur.

Bheestie
Seal any handheld device--iPod, camera, DS Lite--into a Bheestie bag and it'll suck any corrosion-threatening moisture right out of it. The bag is designed for everyday use to keep your electronics in tiptop shape, but it's essential during tech emergencies. Like that time you dropped your BlackBerry in the toilet.

MarketingProfs blog
MarketingProfs has more than 360,000 subscribers to its website, forums, newsletters, seminars and conferences, and the organization's blog is an easy way to get a daily fix of marketing savvy from contributors like Ann Handley, The Huffington Post blogger and co-founder of ClickZ.com.

Jobnob
Jobnob's mission is to "answer the burning questions we all have about jobs," and it's got more than salary and company information. The growing job search engine also matches cash-strapped startups with job seekers who don't mind working for "alternative" compensation and the dream of being a founding member of the next Google.

CubeGuard
The latest productivity-enhancing tool for the cubicle farm: retractable, customizable banners that can be mounted and stretched across doorways to signal important messages (Do Not Disturb, At a Meeting).

H2Office
About $91,000 gets you a WaterSpace compact floating office. There's room for two, including a kitchenette, sun deck and storage. Add options such as A/C, wind turbines, solar panels and flat-screen TVs.



