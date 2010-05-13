Marketing

Pay for Praise

New FTC guidelines address paid endorsements.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance
2 min read

This story appears in the June 2010 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

If blogging is part of your business model, if your business sends free samples to bloggers or if you hire endorsers or spokespeople, then you need to know about Federal Trade Commission guidelines surrounding paid endorsements. The guidelines, which went into effect in December, carry fines of as much as $11,000 per infraction.

"[The guidelines] involve disclosing information about relationships with advertisers or endorsers that would have a material impact about how a prospective consumer would view the message," says David M. Adler of Adler & Franczyk, a Chicago technology and corporate law firm. "It could be a blog entry, a Twitter post, a video, a TV commercial."

Business bloggers need to state in their reviews whether they received the product for free. In addition, Adler says, endorsers and spokespeople compensated with money, products, services or in other ways need to disclose that relationship.

Groups such as the Electronic Frontier Foundation are concerned about the guidelines, however. Tim Jones, the organization's activism and technology manager, says, "Any situation where it looks like bloggers are not being granted the same legal protections and privileges as traditional journalists has got to raise a red flag and is cause for concern."

With fines in the five figures per infractions that will be judged on a "case-by-case" basis, according to FTC documents, Adler recommends consulting an attorney to help set guidelines. It's also a good idea to contact industry associations such as the Word of Mouth Marketing Association, Public Relations Society of America and Internet Advertising Bureau, each of which have published guidelines and best practices for disclosure, blogging, social media and other areas.

Jones says: "My advice to small businesses or to individual bloggers is to disclose. If you have anything that seems like a conflict of interest, then it is just a good idea to let people know what that is so that your audience can make their own decisions."

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Marketing

3 Ways to Stretch Your Marketing Budget

Marketing

Why Startups Must Tirelessly Communicate Their Value Proposition

Marketing

5 Tips to Optimize Your Business Website, Increase Conversions and Make Money Online