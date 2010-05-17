Growth Strategies

Stay Hungry

How Peter D'Amato's strange obsession made him America's biggest dealer of carnivorous plants
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the June 2010 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

It started as a fascination with flesh-eating flora. It was the 1960s, and Peter D'Amato ordered a single Venus' flytrap from Famous Monsters magazine. Alas, the plant quickly perished.

But soon after, a friend brought him to a bog on the Jersey Shore, where he found thousands of the fly-eating plants growing wild. He was hooked, and by the mid-'80s, D'Amato had moved to San Francisco and claimed to have accumulated the largest personal collection of hungry potted plants in the United States. Soon enough, they devoured D'Amato's life, too. He left his job as a resort manager and opened California Carnivores, a nursery that sells nothing but carnivorous plants--more than 1,000 varieties in an 11,000-square-foot space in Sebastopol, Calif.

But that wasn't enough. He also created a way to safely ship them anywhere in the country, and the mail-order business was born.

Stranger still, there were plenty of takers. Customers, from the avid collector to the first-time buyer, wanted to get their hands on a spiky Venus' flytrap or hairy sundew. Each specimen sells for about $20, and last year, the nursery grossed about $200,000--making California Carnivores the largest American retailer of predatory plants.

During the 40 years D'Amato has been cultivating them, he has become an authority. In 1998 he wrote the definitive book on the subject, The Savage Garden, which is now in its eighth printing. He also helped found the Bay Area Carnivorous Plant Society.

Meanwhile, D'Amato is breeding new varieties (don't think about that too long) and importing more exotic ones from overseas.

Carnivorous plants generally feed on small insects, but they've been known to take down frogs, rats and birds. Some experts even argue that Venus' flytraps could fully digest a human being, given the chance.
"Carnivorous plants are very bizarre, and many of them are almost animal-like in their appearance," D'Amato says. "Growing them is more like having pets than having plants."

loading...

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Growth Strategies

Expert Negotiation Tips From a 6-Figure Freelancer

Growth Strategies

This Is the Right Way to Build a Lasting Brand

Growth Strategies

How to Run a 6-Figure Freelance Business in 20 Hours a Week