My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Chasing Brilliance

Brilliant companies are innovators, trailblazers and influencers--sometimes without even knowing it.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Editor in Chief/VP
2 min read

This story appears in the June 2010 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Somewhere in the shadow of the gratuitously covered corporations and their well-heeled CEOs lies a far less obvious and far more colorful subset: entrepreneurial companies and their leaders. We like to call them the Brilliant 100.

These companies are the influencers and trailblazers who innovate and reinvent--sometimes without even knowing it. Collectively, they are companies that eviscerate Jurassic business models and sometimes democratize entire industries, much to the chagrin of said industries. These companies constantly recast notions, and occasionally they fly in the face of reason. (Keep reading.)

These are, to us at least, the 100 brilliant companies to watch. Led by dazzling 'treps, they will inspire the next generation of greatness. They will effect change. They will directly impact the economy.

And they will piss off a lot of the old guard.

For that, we celebrate them. (Not that we like pissing people off. But we like change. And, OK, sometimes we like pissing people off.)

What makes a company brilliant is hard to measure, and it differs from company to company. But there are common threads that link them together: Simplicity and clarity, from idea to execution. Sureness of self, reflected in a company's success and presence.

Most of the Brilliant 100 have capitalized on opportunities no one else envisioned. That's what 'treps do. Take, for example, the current culture of the tightwad. We found 10 companies--from BillShrink to Groupon--that took the concept of cheap and developed its potential. It's genius. Everyone is looking to save money right now, and a groundswell of companies is tapping into this need.

And who would have imagined that dog goggles would captivate an audience of pet enthusiasts? That's right--dog goggles. To protect dogs' eyes. The pet sector is astounding: Americans plunked down $45.5 billion on their furry friends in 2009--a 5.4 percent increase over the previous year. It's a market rife with opportunity. Maybe the hamster hat's time has come.

Opportunity abounds right now. To take your idea to execution, be brilliant. Be able to explain it in two sentences or less. That is the theme of this year's Brilliant 100. Simple, obvious, curious, playful and innovative. That's what you need to be.

Amy C. Cosper
Editor-in-Chief
Follow me on Twitter, @EntMagazineAmy

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert David Meltzer
David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Can You Build a Million-Dollar Business Starting With Just $100 on Fiverr? Here's a Plan to Do Just That.

Starting a Business

The One Thing You Must Do If You Want to Be a Successful Freelance Writer

Starting a Business

3 Proven Ways Your Business Can Disrupt That Well-Established Industry It's Struggling to Enter