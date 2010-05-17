Growth Strategies

Google Analytics

Is it (literally) a priceless tool for tracking and scrutinizing online traffic, or is it too complex for the average entrepreneur? Two readers offer their own analyses.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read

This story appears in the June 2010 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Is it (literally) a priceless tool for tracking and scrutinizing online traffic or is it too complex for the average entrepreneur? Two readers offer their own analysis.

Can't Live With It
"When a business uses Google Analytics , at most it's simply tracking the number of page visits that its website has. But very few businesses actually know who these visitors are, where they are coming from and what they are doing once they visit the website. I was working with a business owner whose blog was drawing a decent amount of web traffic, but sales weren't increasing at all and he didn't know why. He thought he was sending his blog traffic over to a landing page that sold his product. It turned out that less than 1 percent of his blog readers actually went to his landing page. He didn't know how to use Google Analytics to tell him that. In everything from wording (bounce rate is a bit vague) to layout (in order to get a detailed analysis of how your marketing is doing, you need to visit multiple screens), it's not very user-friendly."
--Greg Digneo, founder, Cloud Marketing Labs, Northfield, N.J.

Can't Live Without It
"Every blog we design has Google Analytics code in it, simply because you can't afford not to have it. It comes with a whopping price of zero dollars and includes tools and reports to give you everything you ever wanted to know about your website's or blog's traffic and marketing effectiveness. It seamlessly integrates with Google AdWords, letting you see where your advertising dollars are going--which is huge in today's economy. Some of our Fortune 500 customers are using it too, saving tens of thousands of dollars. Before Google Analytics became available, you had to pay some serious money for other tools only to get a fraction of what's included with Google Analytics at no charge."
--Pavel Ushakov, founder, BlogConsulting.com

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Growth Strategies

How Localizing Your Webite's Content Can Boost Sales

Growth Strategies

3 Steps to a Successful International Expansion

Growth Strategies

3 Ways to Make People Trust You